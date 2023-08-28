Playing the Premier League is a dream come true - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

West Ham United's latest acquisition, Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that it's always been his childhood wish to play in the English Premier League.



Speaking in his first interview as a West Ham player, Kudus expressed his childhood aspiration of playing in the English league.



According to the 23-year-old Ghanaian player he hopes to ink his name in the history of the club.



"Since I was a kid, I've been dreaming of playing in a league like this. So, I'm just taking each day as it comes, following my dream, and now we're here. But this isn't the end; we'll keep writing history and moving forward," Kudus stated during an episode of the Iron Cast Podcast.



He continued, "My desire was to play in the Premier League, but I also wanted to join a club where I can foster my development. The project presented to me resonated with my ambition and the direction I'm aiming for."



The player, who secured a five-year contract valued at 38 million pounds, made the switch from Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam over the past weekend.



Mohammed Kudus played 87 games and scored 27 goals for Ajax during his three-year stint.



