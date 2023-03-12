‘Playing like a King’ – Ajax hails Ghana star Mohammed Kudus after explosive display against Heerenven

Sports News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch giants, Ajax have eulogized Ghana international Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance in the ongoing season.



The 22-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 5 assists in all competitions for Ajax.



The Black Stars midfielder put up an impressive show as Ajax inflicted a 4-2 win over SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon.



Kudus was in inspired form, scoring and assisting as Ajax beat SC Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.



He was named King of the match as Ajax triumph over SC Heerenveen to record their seventh straight win in the Dutch top-flight.



Reacting to Kudus' Performance, Ajax took to social media to eulogize the Ghana international following his impressive run of form.



‘Playing like a King’ Ajax tweeted.



The visitors shot into the lead through Mohammed Kudus after just 10 minutes into the much-anticipated encounter.



Four minutes later, Ajax doubled their lead through Edson Álvarez after connecting from Kudus' assist.



Ajax added their third goal of the game through Steven Bergwijn in the 19th-minute mark but a few minutes to the end of the first half, the home team pulled one back through Pelle van Amersfoort.



After the break, Kenneth Taylor scored to extend Ajax lead in the encounter but Sydney van Hooijdonk find the back of the net in the 79th minute for the home team to make it 4-2.



Kudus compatriot, Brian Brobbey was introduced in the 66th-minute mark to replace Steven Bergwijn.



The Black Stars midfielder has now scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances for Ajax this season in the Dutch top flight.



He is expected to play an instrumental role for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola as Ghana seek to secure early qualification to the continental showpiece.