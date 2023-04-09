Playing in the Premier League has not been easy – Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that it has not been easy playing in the Premier League.



Semenyo had a stellar period with Bristol City in the English Championship before moving to Bournemouth in the January transfer window.



Since joining the Premier League side, Semenyo is yet to find the back of the net.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Black Stars player noted that his journey in the Premier League has been a learning process because he is always around top-quality players.



“It’s not been easy. You are around top-quality players every day so you have to learn. You have to be quick; you have to make sure your mind is switched on every time on the training pitch,” Semenyo told GhanaWeb.



He added, “In the game, you are playing the best in the world so you have to make sure you are switched on. I’m making sure that every day I’m ready, I am prepped to make sure I’m 100% ready.”



Semenyo’s fine form with the English Championship side, Bristol City earned him a transfer move to Bournemouth in the Premier League after he scored 3 goals at the start of 2023.



