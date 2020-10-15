Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Playing in the Kuwaiti league has elevated my personality - Rashid Sumaila

Ghana international Rashid Sumaila

Ghanaian international, Rashid Sumaila has applauded his former teammates and management for the good relationship and bond he shared with them.



Sumaila parted ways with Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia SC after six seasons at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.



"Playing in Kuwaiti League has really elevated my personality and also raised the flag of motherland Ghana high in Kuwait," Sumaila said.



"I have always cherished the fans, management and the people of Kuwait for helping me settle without ease in the country."



"Even when I sat with the management of Al Qadsia concerning my contract issues they took my words into consideration because I needed a new challenge."



The centre back returned to Ghana after refusing to sign a new deal with the Yellow and Black giants since joining in 2014-15 season from Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 27-year-old have been spotted doing an intensive training with a group of friends in his hometown to keep his form for a new adventure when things are right.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.