Playing in the Ghana Premier League is a waste of time - Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars midfielder, Richard Mpong, has said that playing in the Ghana Premier League is a waste of time as a footballer.



Despite playing his entire career in the local league, Mpong believes that he has wasted his time playing in the country as it does not pay well.



In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, he said: “Playing in GPL is waste of time. If you play in the domestic league and you are able to take care of your family then you are fortunate."



"If you have two or three kids and at the same time in a relationship with a lady, it will be difficult to survive as a player,” he concluded.



The Elmina Sharks player has won the Ghana Premier League on three occasions, two with Asante Kotoko and the other with Aduana Stars.

