Soccer News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Playing in Ghana is not lucrative - Ex-AshGold star Alhaji Saanie

Player exodus in the league has been the result of poor income of players, Saanie asserts

Former AshantiGold SC midfielder Alhaji Saanie says playing in Ghana is not lucrative and that is the major reason player exodus has been on the rise over the year.



Currently, most players in the domestic leagues who excel just after a season, are lured by agents abroad in search of good wages and contracts irrespective of the country they are travelling to.



According to Saanie, most of the players he gets in touch with who play in the local league are not doing well financially.



“Playing in Ghana is not lucrative at all. Now every player in Ghana wants to go abroad. I speak with some players, and they are not doing well financially because they are paid poorly. Something must be done by those in charge”, he told Happy FM.



“Averagely, a local player should be earning at least GH¢2000-2500 because the system is not good.”



“Even though I couldn’t play football outside I am doing well financially as I have built my own house where I live with my family."



Most Ghanaian clubs are unable to afford or give players the befitting remunerations to make them stay in the league thus they are always ready to sell their players to other clubs - a move which has made Ghanaian clubs unable to compete with the giants in Africa in the CAF Inter-club competitions.