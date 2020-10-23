Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Playing in Europe is not my priority now – Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has said that he is not keen about securing a move to Europe at the moment.



The 26-year-old recently joined Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal from Maritzburg United and according to him, he wants to establish himself as one of the best players in the team.



Ofori has set sights on leaving a mark at Orlando Pirates after sealing his move to the club in the ongoing transfer window.



“Every player wants to win cups and then every young player when he is coming he wants to play in Europe or whatever but that is not what I’m thinking about now. The first thing is trying to brighten every corner you are, trying to be on yourself and then the most important thing is, you have to bright every corner you find yourself.”



“So my ambitions are that, now I’m Orlando Pirates player, I need to bring something on board that people will remember. Now I won’t say anything, I’m just concentrating on the club, the badge because is a very big brand,” he said.



The Black Stars goalkeeper has established himself as one of the outstanding players in the Premier Soccer League since joining Maritzburg United from WA All-Stars.



Ofori has featured 85 times in the South African top-flight, keeping 29 clean sheets whilst conceding 80 goals.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.