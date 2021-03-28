Playing for the Black Stars is a 'pressure cooker' - Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghana and Vitoria Guimaraes defender Gideon Mensah says playing for the Black Stars is full of pressure.



He says regardless of one's experience and age it is always very difficult playing for the senior men's national team due to the pressure it comes with.



The 21 year old left back made his Black Stars debut last year in Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast.



“Wearing the national colours is such a pressure cooker. Like no matter how experienced you are, you always get nervous when you have to put on the Ghana jersey”, the Vitoria Guimarães man acknowledged.



He revealed that he had to switch off his phone before making his Ghana debut against South Africa as there were incessant calls coming through although they were all with good intentions and counsel.



“I remember I started the game on my first invitation. That was the South Africa game I think. Man.. I had to shut my phone off hours before the game because everybody was calling to wish me well and offer some advice”, he stated.



“It was all well-intentioned but at the same time, it added to the pressure” he concluded.



The Vitoria Guimaraes defender on loan from Red Bull Salzburg was handed an invitation to the last two AFCON qualifiers but was unable to come due to COVID-19 restrictions.