Playing for Kotoko will be the biggest day of my life - Frimpong

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has said that playing for Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko SC will be the biggest day of his life.



News wires have suggested that he is in talks with Asante Kotoko to join them despite announcing his retirement in 2019 due to recurring injuries.



Frimpong revealed in an interview with TV3 that there has not yet been any contact from Asante Kotoko but if the opportunity presents itself he will take advantage of it and play for the club.



“At the moment if I am being honest, it is far from the truth. There is nothing concrete but you are never ready unless you test yourself."

“I have been off for sometime and it is going to take me couple of months to get back to the fitness it requires to play in the Premier League. Obviously, the football brain and the skills is always going to be there but if that was the case, I would have to work on my fitness. That is the most important thing but I do go to the gym, run alot but I don’t feel any pain or anything.”



The 28-year old midfielder stressed that he will welcome the opportunity to play for the Porcupine Warriors because he is a fan.



“If the opportunity comes and I feel like I was good, I will take it and play because as I said, I do support Kotoko and if I had to put on the shirt, it will be one of the biggest days of my life,” he added.

