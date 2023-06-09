Playing for Ghana was a childhood dream - Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Black Stars winger, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, has disclosed that playing for the country was his childhood dream.



He stated that when he was asked to play for Ghana, he did not hesitate before saying yes.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, he revealed that the officials made the proposal in February 2022.



“The first call was in February 2022. When I got the first call they asked me if I want to come to Ghana and I said directly let’s do it. I always said that if I get the chance I want to play for my home country.”



After completing his nationality switch, he earned his debut call-up in September and made his debut for the Black Stars in the friendly match against Nicaragua.



He, however, left out of Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after making the provisional squad.



“I was very disappointed but I will do my best and if I don’t get a call up I will train hard to be in the next World Cup squad,” he said.





