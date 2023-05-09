Playing for Ghana is non negotiable - Germany born Ghanaian Jordan Amissah

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born Ghanaian goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah has disclosed that playing for Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, is non-negotiable.



The Sheffield United goalkeeper, who is on loan at English League Two club Burton Albion, was born in Germany but is of Ghanaian descent.



There were questions as to which nation he was going to represent at the international level, but Amissah has come out to clear the air on where his international allegiance lies.



He explained in an interview with The I&O Podcast that he cannot wait to play for Ghana, and he would be the proudest person on earth when he wears the Ghana jersey with the black star on it.



"Playing for Ghana is non-negotiable. A lot of people asked me, 'Do you want to play for Germany or Ghana?' But playing for Ghana, when that day happens, you know, happy days," Amissah said.



"I've got the black star on my chest, and I'm a happy man."