Playing for Ghana because of money not an honour - Winfred Dormon

Head Coach of Dreams FC, Mr. Winfred Dormon has opined that players who are called to join the national team should not be influenced by the money but be guided by the honor it will bring them.



Mr. Dormon speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi stated that playing for the national team is an honor hence players should have a change of mind in the way they see the team.



To him, the national team should be one that players would enrich themselves but rather see it as an opportunity to serve their nation and make it proud.



The coach and former Hearts of Oak player explained that the mental culture and management of the team has made it difficult for players to take their minds off the patriotic aspect of playing for the team and rather playing for the money.



Recounting the Brazil world cup brouhaha, the coach said it was a bad image for Ghana and exposed the lack of interest and commitment on the part of our players who play for the national team.

