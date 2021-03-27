Playing for Black Stars comes with pressure - Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Vitoria Guimarães defender, Gideon Mensah has admitted that wearing the national team colours comes with pressure.



The former WAFA left-back has been impressive in the ongoing season in Portugal.



Gideon Mensah was named in coach Charles Akonnor's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome but could not join the team after picking up an injury.



He earned him his first call up to join the Black Stars in 2019 where he had a fantastic debut against South Africa in the opening fixture of the ongoing 2021 AFCON qualifiers of which Ghana won 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



"It's hard bro. Wearing the national colours is such a pressure cooker. Like no matter how experienced you are, you always get nervous when you have to put on the Ghana jersey," he said in an interview with Godfred Akoto.



"I remember I started the game on my first invitation. That was the South Africa game I think. Man…I had to shut my phone off hours before the game because everybody was calling to wish me well and offer some advice. It was all well-intentioned but at the same time it added to the pressure," he added.