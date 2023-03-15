Playing football was part of my early life struggles - Nana Ama McBrown

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has stated that she played football in her quest to discover her purpose in life.



McBrown, speaking on TV3, mentioned football as one of the many struggles she went through during her come-up.



When asked whether she turned to pursue football as a career after completing a secretarial school and not making use of it, she said she was actively playing football before she enrolled.



"For football, before I went to school I was already in the football season. I've been trying my luck since i was in my mum's womb," she stated.



McBrown in 2017 revealed that he played for Kotoko ladies for five years but had to quit because it was not laucrative.



"Most people do not know that I was a professional footballer. I was a player for Kotoko Ladies for 5 years but I didn’t get enough money like I expected," she said while addressing student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Nana Ama McBrown was spotted showcasing her football skills during the 2022 Chale Wote festival.



Even in a beautiful purple outfit that matched her purple and white sneakers and a bold purple purse, the actress exhibited her football-freestyling talent.



McBrown channelled her inner Ronaldinho and took centre stage with keep-ups in a video posted to Twitter by the Ghana Tourism Authority's official handle.



She stunned and entertain the people who had little clue about her hidden football talent.





EE/KPE