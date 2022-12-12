Playing at the World Cup was a fulfilling moment in my career - Derek Boateng

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng has insisted that playing at the World Cup was a dream come true for his playing career.



The former Fulham midfielder featured in the 2006 and 2010 global showpiece for the Black Stars.



He made his first FIFA World Cup appearance on 17 June 2006, when he replaced Otto Addo at half-time in the 2–0 win against the Czech Republic.



Boateng speaking in an interview said he was able to fulfill his childhood dream by playing at the biggest tournament in football on two occasions.



"It's a dream come true for me and I cannot ask [for] anything more than that," Boateng told CNN Sports.



"Playing the World Cup is everything to me, as a football player



"It means the whole world is watching you ... there will be somebody that's never seen me play before so I have to give that person something to take home, I have to give my best.



"Sometimes you've been doing a lot of things that are not working for you, but it doesn't mean that you have to stop -- you have to keep on going," the 39-year-old added.



Boateng, who capped 40 times for the senior national team of Ghana with a goal to his credit, has retired from football and is now a scout for the Right to Dream Academy.