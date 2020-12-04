Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Playing against 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo was motivating - Emmanuel Gyasi

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed that playing against his 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo was a dream come true for him.



The 26-year-old shared the pitch for the first time with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in his side's 4-1 home defeat to Juventus.



The Portuguese international bagged a brace for the Old Ladies.



"It was exhilarating, we went in together from the bench and warming up next to him was wonderful," Tuttosport.



"You have to watch him and learn if you want to grow professionally," he added.



Gyasi will be hoping to continue his form when Spezia host Lazio this weekend at home.



Spezia is occupying the 14th position with 10 points after 9 matches played.

