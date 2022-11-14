Players who could replace Jojo Wallacott, Ofori, and Baba Iddrisu in final Black Stars squad

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst the anxious wait for the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghanaians have been dealt a heavy blow following reported injuries to some key players.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will be naming his final squad without his first and second-choice goalkeepers as they have been both ruled out of the Mundial in Qatar.



First-choice goalkeeper, Jojo Wallacott has been ruled out after suffering a fresh injury on Saturday in the English League One game away at Burton Albion FC.



The South African press indicated that "Orlando Pirates medical team have sent GK Richard Ofori's MRI scans done Sunday morning to their Ghana counterparts.



Baba Iddrisu got injured in RCD Mallorca's game against Atletico Madrid in midweek and had to be substituted in the game.



With the absence of these three players, GhanaWeb has put together a possible six players who can replace the injured players.





Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori



Names have been flying all over social media after the story broke that the aforementioned players are injured.



With the absence of these players, Danlad Ibrahim, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Razak Abalora and Razak Brimah are the players being considered for the two remaining slots.



Out of these four players, GhanaWeb is tipping Danlad Ibrahim and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf as the two players who will replace Richard Ofori and Jojo Wallacott as the two were named in the 55-man list provisional squad.



Danlad Ibrahim and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf will likely join Lawrence Ati Zigi as Ghana's three goalkeepers for the World Cup.



Baba Iddrisu



Majeed Ashmieru and Jeffrey Schlupp are the two candidates who will be vying for Baba Iddrisu's spot in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo, according to reports, prefers to bring in Jeffrey Schlupp but has been warned by the Ghana Football Association not to include Crystal Palace's midfielder in the squad.



If this report is anything to go by, then Majeed Ashimeru might pick the slot as the next candidate who was also named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad.



Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad on Monday, November 14, 2022, from the MultiChoice office and it will be streamed live on GhanaWeb.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below







