Players were unhappy with Agyemang Badu - Great Olympics PRO

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of Great Olympics, Saint Osei, has disclosed that Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's decision to pick and choose which matches he would play for the team caused unrest in the dressing room.



Osei explained that Badu's decision to cherry-pick which matches he played in caused unrest among the players, leading to a revolt.



"Agyeman-Badu was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play. Agyemang-Badu chose to play Kotoko because it is a big club. There was a player revolt because he was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play," Osei revealed in an interview with Max FM.



In February, Badu claimed that he was forced out of the club by CEO Oloboi Commodore, who was unhappy with the coach's decision to keep him in the team.



"The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job, and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team," Badu stated.



Despite the controversies, Badu has promised to address all the issues he faced at the club at the end of the season.



The former FIFA U20 World Cup winner has had a successful career, but this episode at Great Olympics will undoubtedly taint his reputation in the eyes of some fans.



JNA/DO