Players must accept to fight for their positions after returning from AFCON - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has emphasized the need for African players to be prepared to compete for their positions upon returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.



It has become a recurring issue that, just before the tournament, clubs are reluctant to release their players in the midst of the season.



However, once the players are granted permission to participate in the competition, many encounter challenges in regaining their spots upon their return.



Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, several clubs engaged in negotiations before releasing their players for the tournament.



Reflecting on his experience in 2008 when he sought to depart for the AFCON and faced resistance from his Scottish club, Kingston expressed his firm commitment to representing his country.



In an interview monitored by footballghana.com, he stated “I know you are paying my wages but every player’s dream is to honour his country. I have no choice but I have to go.



“I know when I come back I have to work hard to try and win back my position but playing for my country is the key, it’s every player’s dream to play for his country.”