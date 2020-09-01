Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Players leaving Ashgold are not part of our plans - Communications Officer

Communications Director of Ashantigold SC, Mr. Eric Karikari has claimed that the mass player exodus that has hit the club in the past few months is because of their rebuilding process.



The Miners who have been selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in the 2020/20221 CAF Confederation Cup have lost about five key players they used for their previous Africa campaign and the truncated Ghana Premier League.



Striker Shafiu Mumuni, midfielders James Akaminko, Abdul Latif Anabila, fans, and fan’s favorite Emmanuel Osei Baffour have all left the club after refusing to extend their contracts.



There have also been reports linking goalkeeper, Frank Boateng to Medeama SC as a possible replacement for Eric Ofori Antwi who is edging closer to join Enyimba FC in Nigeria.



Speaking on the mass player exodus on Kumasi based Otec FM, Eric Karikari said the aforementioned players left because they no longer fit in the long term project the club is building.



“AshGold is building a long term project in which those players leaving are not part of the plan. Management took the decision of releasing those players following the advice from the technical team and approved by our board.”



He also appealed to their supporters to stand with the management of the club because they have the well-being of the club at heart.



“Those players are very good and have helped the club but they can’t fit into our long term project. The supporters should exercise patience because the management will never take a wrong decision for the club” he concluded.

