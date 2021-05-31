Players determined to end trophy drought – Afutu

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, says the players are more than determined to end the 11-year trophy drought of the club.



Afutu has been sensational for the Phobians this season and once again delivered a superb strike in their 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea in a match-week 27 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Afutu with his exploits on the match-day was adjudged Man-of-the-Match, an accolade he has won several times during the course of the season.



Speaking at a post-match presser after their win, the midfielder said all other players were aware of the long trophy drought and have held discussions as to how to break the jinx.



“We have advised ourselves as players regarding the situation of not winning a trophy for the last 11 years. The concentration of the guys is very high this time round and we have to do our best, come together and deliver the cup for the club at the end of the season," he said.



When asked about how Head Coach Samuel Boadu had improved his play on the field, Afutu said: “Coach Boadu has refined me as a player since he joined Hearts. He already knew my style of play and he has helped push me and am getting better match after match”.



Hearts face a stern task in their next league encounter as they face off against city rivals Accra Great Olympics who narrowly edged them in the first round.