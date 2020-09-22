Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Player welfare in Ghana poor - Bobby Short

Former Hearts of Oak player Joseph Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak player Joseph Tagoe aka Bobby Short has called for an improvement in the welfare of Ghanaian players.



Speaking exclusively on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former player lamented the majority of players struggle because they lack good welfare schemes.



This he noted prevents them from hiring the services of professionals especially lawyers to represent and advise them on contracts and other legal issues.



He told host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that it would be prudent for players to have lawyers to represent them so that when signing contracts, they would understand it contents holistically.



Bobby Short stated that some players have been cheated through dubious contracts because they did not have legal representatives to advise them.



To address this challenge, he wants player welfare to be improved with good remuneration so players will hire professionals to advise them.





