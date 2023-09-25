Player exodus is inevitable in top flight league – Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Player exodus is one of the huge factors affecting football in Ghana and and it comes as no surprise that in the last two years, Ghana has lost a significant number of good footballers to some surrounding African countries and the Middle East.



Head Coach of the Black Stars Chris Hughton believes it is imperative to set sights on the local league, highlighting the plethora of talents in the country and further shared his thoughts on the departure of players from Ghana to other countries.



“This is a question for every Head Coach in the last couple of years. There will always be, of course, players that leave here [Ghana] and go and play in Europe and this is something that has happened for quite some time. If you generally gauge the national team, the Black Stars squad has most of the players playing abroad”, he told Akwaaba Radio in an interview.



“This is always the challenge, this is a challenge for the local league, the premier league to be at level, a competitive one that, whoever the Black Stars coach is, can look at it and pick from it.”



Hughton was at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday September 22 to watch Tano Bofoakwa beat Real Tamale United after qualifying Ghana to yet another AFCON scheduled for January next year in Cote D’Ivoire.



Chris Hughton’s recent squad call up for the AFCON qualifiers had two local-based players from reigning Premier League Champions Medeama SC, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu. He also invited former Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni who now plays for Tanzanian side Young Africans.







