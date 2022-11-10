Player dropout in the past was heartbreaking compared to now – Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has asserted that player dropout in the past was worse as compared to the current times.



According to him, players went through difficult times as they learned about the final squad after arriving at the airport.



He noted that it was a bad experience for players since they often lose their confidence as a result of squad announcements.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the former Juventus player stated that he had to sometimes encourage players after they'd been snubbed.



“Those days they drop you before to get to the tournament. We have seen players dropped at the airport so many times, and at times you have to put yourself in their shoes,” Appiah said.



He added, “you’ve been in camp for so many months hoping that you would be part of the tournament, and you are dropped. I think no one would be happy to experience that. Sometimes I will have to call them and talk to them.”



Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is expected to be filled with surprises.



