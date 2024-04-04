Platinum Cup makes glorious return

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: RITE Sports

The highly anticipated return of the Platinum Cup (GH), an exciting sporting event amongst Corporate Organizations, is officially here, marking the beginning of an exciting journey filled with camaraderie, competition, and celebration.



After a hiatus, the Platinum Cup returns with renewed vigour, promising participants an experience like never before. The maiden edition in 2016 was won by Stanbic Bank.



Remembered for its exhilarating atmosphere and fierce competition, the Platinum Cup (GH) brings together teams from corporate Ghana to showcase their skills, teamwork, and determination. From seasoned veterans to first-time contenders, the event welcomes participants of all levels, offering an inclusive platform for corporate athletes to thrive.



"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Platinum Cup (GH)," said Yaw Sakyi Afari, Project Lead for RITE Sports, organizers of the Platinum Cup (GH). "After a period of anticipation, we are ready to reignite the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines this event. The Platinum Cup is more than just a fun tournament for corporate institutions; it's an opportunity for teams to come together, challenge themselves, and create lasting memories."



The Platinum Cup (GH) features a diverse range of sporting events and team-building activities, designed to test participants' physical prowess, strategic thinking, and teamwork skills. Games include football, table tennis, 100m race, Draft, Cards, CEOs Penalty Shootout, Women’s Penalty Shooutout, etc.



In addition to the thrilling competitions on the field, the Platinum Cup (GH) offers participants the chance to network with industry peers, forge new connections, and foster a sense of community within the corporate world. With opportunities for team bonding, leadership development, and employee engagement, the event serves as a catalyst for organizational growth and success.



"We believe that the Platinum Cup Corporate Games embodies the spirit of excellence, collaboration, and sportsmanship," added Yaw Sakyi Afari. "As we embark on this journey together, we encourage participants to embrace the spirit of competition, support one another, and strive for greatness both on and off the field."



The Platinum Cup (GH) is set to take place on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at University of Ghana Sarbah Field (opposite the Primary School) from 9am. Corporate teams interested in participating should connect with RITE Sports via ritesportsgh@gmail.com and follow updates on Facebook, Instagram and X via “@RiteSportsLtd”



