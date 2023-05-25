Plans are in place to build state-of-the-art stadia - GFA General Secretary

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, disclosed the association intends to enhance Ghana's football infrastructure by constructing a state-of-the-art stadium in Kumasi or Accra.



This initiative comes in response to widespread dissatisfaction among football enthusiasts in Ghana regarding the inadequate quality of pitches used in the Ghanaian football ecosystem.



Addo acknowledged that the main obstacle to implementing this project is its substantial cost.



He emphasized that acquiring suitable land in the bustling capital cities poses a significant challenge, particularly in Greater Accra.



As a result, the GFA has been forced to manage the remaining usable stadia while patiently awaiting the necessary resources to proceed on building new ones.



“The plans are available and once we get the resources we will do it. Just like Prampram, there are a number of fields we are building there,” he told Asempa FM.



“Sometimes money is not the only barrier but the land. Finding the space has been expensive in Greater Accra so we keep managing the fields that are left.”



“For instance, McDan is overused by football teams because of the unavailability of alternatives. so you can watch football throughout the day at the Park. And reducing the number of teams in the competitions to lessen the burden on the field will also be another problem."