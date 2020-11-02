Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: 3new.com

Plans are far advanced to launch the 2020/21Ghana Premier League – GFA

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante

Speaking in an interview with Juliet Bawuah on Midday news on TV3 Monday, November 2, Mr Asante Twum said the FA is working to ensure that the league starts successfully.



Speaking in an interview with Juliet Bawuah on Midday news on TV3 Monday, November 2, Mr Asante Twum said the FA is working to ensure that the league starts successfully.



He said “Hopefully we are meeting the clubs this week, already the deadline was last week Saturday.



“There has been a notice for the clubs to register their players towards the start of the league and also paying of registration cards. There is a meeting with all the 18 clubs today and the media committee of the Ghana Football Association. Another meeting will be held with Star Times this week to know issues on the broadcasting.



“A lot of work being done towards the start of the league. We will confirm the launch of the Ghana premier league within this week.”

