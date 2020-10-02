Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Pirlo VS Gattuso: Kevin-Prince Boateng spots the difference between the two

Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Italian duo, Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has vividly expatiated the difference between fast-rising Italian coaches, Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo.



Boateng has joined newly-promoted Serie B side A.C Monza from Fiorentina in the ongoing transfer market.



During the 33-year-old's unveiling, he was quizzed to explain the coaching philosophy of his two former teammates, Gattuso and Pirlo.



"Pirlo and Gattuso? The best thing is that they were two totally different players. I played with both of them, they both have game ideas very different, but as coaches you can change: Gattuso was not the best with the tiki-taka but with Napoli he wants to see the tiki-taka. This is the beauty for me. Pirlo was very elegant, Gattuso was meaner. Me it is that they are both on the bench now."



Pirlo was named as head coach of Juventus, just hours after the sacking Maurizio Sarri in the wake of last term.



The 41-year-old returns to Juventus, having starred for the club between 2011 and 2015. The midfielder helped the Bianconeri to four straight Serie A titles, as well as the final of the 2014–15 Champions League.



Meanwhile, Gattuso has been at the helm of S.S Napoli since last season following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.



Boateng shared the dressing room with both players during his three-year trophy-laden stint at Serie A giants A.C Milan.

