Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Piers Morgan compares Partey to Vieira after stunning outing against Rapid Vienna

Thomas Partey and Patrick Vieira

Renowned English broadcaster Piers Morgan has given his seal of approval regarding Arsenal recruit Thomas Partey, likening him to club legend Patrick Vieira.



Partey was handed his first start by manager Mikel Arteta in Thursday's Europa League opener away to Rapid Vienna.



The Ghanaian all-action approach to get stuck into the match was immediately noticed by Piers Morgan, who is an avid supporter of the Gunners.



The ace on-air personality went as far as comparing the midfielder to the iconic Vieira.



Partey made an explosive start in central midfield, winning balls for his new side while leaving opponents for dead with the use of his power, pace and nimble footwork.



He joined Arsenal on a five-year deal for a reported fee €50 million from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.



Partey, 27, made his Gunners debut recently in the Premier League against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, joining the action as a second-half substitute.





Partey's the real deal - strong, quick, silky smooth, commanding.

It's taken 15 years, but we've finally found a replacement for @OfficialVieira. #afc pic.twitter.com/4ch3ATD7hk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.