Pierre Dwomoh scores winner for Molenbeek against OC Charleroi

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Pierre Dwomoh scored the winner for RWD Molenbeek against Olympic de Charleroi in the Belgium Cup.



The 19-year-old came off the bench to score late in the game for RWD Molenbeek at the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Wednesday night.



Goals were hard to come by in the game as it dragged until after the 80th minute.



The Belgium-born Ghanaian came on in the 71st minute to replace Jeff Reine-Adelaide. Eleven minutes later, Dwomoh scored the winning goal for the home side.



The 83rd minute strike was the only goal of the game with Molenbeek knocking out Charleroi and advancing to the last 16 of the Beker van Belgie.



The athletic midfielder has been a pivotal player for the club this campaign and already scored his maiden league goal for them earlier campaign.



In the Belgium Pro League, Pierre Dwomoh has featured in 12 games and also provided an assist apart from the goal.