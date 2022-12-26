You are here: HomeSports2022 12 26Article 1686365

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pictures of special moments of 2022 in the sports world

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

A photogrid of some best sporting moments in 2022 A photogrid of some best sporting moments in 2022

5 days to the end of 2022 and sporting fans can boldly state that it has been one of the most memorable years as several competitions from various disciplines were held.

From an epic, magical, and a lot of nervy moments in the EUFA Champions League to a blockbuster FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 2022 produced the best of orgasmic feelings in football.

For Ghanaians, 2022 will down in history as one of the worst years in our sporting lives as the Black Stars placed last in both the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

2022 saw the Commonwealth Games, African Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup, and other regular competitions like the CAF and UEFA club competitions.

After 16 attempts and making two appearances in the finals in 2002 and 2019, the Terenga Lions of Senegal beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 to win their first-ever African Cup of Nations trophy.

In club football, Real Madrid produced back-to-back magical moments from the knockout stage to the final to win their 14th UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the finals in Paris.

The Commonwealth Games brought some joy to Ghanaians due to the performance of the Ghanaian athletes but the negligence of the Ghana Athletic Association which led to Ghana's disqualification from the 4*100 finals became the most topical issue.

The 2022 FIFA Wold Cup in Qatar brought a perfect end to the year as fans were served with the best of football games.

Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the Mundial while Lionel Messi finally achieved his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Below are pictures of some of the special moments in 2022