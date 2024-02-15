‘Pick-pockets’ steal Alhaji Gruzah’s money at ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that veteran football administrator, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, was a victim of pilfering at the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



This unfortunate incident was disclosed by ace broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, on Thursday, February 15, 2024, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program.



Kwaku Yeboah says he learned of the theft incident during an interaction with Alhaji Gruzah in the aftermath of the demonstration, which according to organizers, polled over 3000 participants.



Kwaku Yeboah and Kwami Sefa Kayi commended Alhaji Gruzah, the organizers, and the thousands of Ghanaians who turned up to participate in the demonstration.



“Alhaji Gruzah came clad in all-white while we were in black. His reason was that while we were frustrated, he was happy with our decision to register our frustrations and call the authorities to order. I was having a conversation with him after the demonstration, and he told me someone had stolen his money. He said while the young men were praising him, some dipped their hands into his pocket and picked up the money,” Kwaku Yeboah said.



Kwaku Yeboah was full of praise for the convenors of the demonstration for staging what, in his view, is a landmark event in the sports industry.



He surmised that history will remember them as the first Ghanaians to have successfully staged a mammoth demonstration about anything relative to sports.



The demonstration drew thousands of Ghanaian football enthusiasts who called for massive reforms and restructuring of the Ghanaian football system.



The protestors are demanding immediate action from authorities as they believe that a multitude of Ghanaian football talents are wasting away because of poor management and perceived corruption in the system.



At the end of their walk, which commenced at the Obra Spot, the leaders of the demonstration presented a petition to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Parliament, and the Ghana Football Association.



