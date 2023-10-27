Physical vs. E-tickets: Asante Kotoko strongly disagrees with NSA

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: happyghana.com

National Chapter Committee (NCC) Vice Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Darkwa, has issued a stern warning to Prof. Peter Twumasi, the boss of the National Sports Authority (NSA), cautioning him against threatening the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



This warning follows a heated meeting held on Monday, November 23, 2023, which aimed to address ongoing issues surrounding the E-ticketing approach for purchasing tickets to Asante Kotoko’s home games.



The frustration within the Asante Kotoko camp has been palpable, as challenges with the digital platform continue to mar the E-ticketing system.



During the meeting convened to address these concerns, Asante Kotoko’s representatives expressed their intention to print and sell physical tickets for their upcoming game against Bechem United, scheduled for the following Sunday.



Nana Kwame Darkwa, the NCC Vice Chairman, in an interview on Happy FM, strongly advocated for this alternative approach and highlighted the financial losses incurred by the club since the beginning of the season due to the E-ticketing system. He argued that exploring other ticketing options, such as selling printed tickets, would be a more viable solution.



However, the NSA firmly defended its position, emphasizing that the use of the digital platform to sell match tickets was a national policy for stadiums like the Baba Yara Stadium.



The authority was resolute in its stance that Asante Kotoko should continue to utilize the E-ticketing system.



Despite the NSA’s arguments, Asante Kotoko remained steadfast in their decision to print and sell physical tickets for the upcoming Bechem United game.



This decision has caused tensions to escalate between the club and the NSA, leading to the warning issued by Nana Kwame Darkwa.



It remains to be seen how this issue will be resolved and whether Asante Kotoko will proceed with their plans to sell printed tickets for the Bechem United game.



Asante Kotoko is set to welcome Bechem United to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their Matchday 6 fixture of the GPL on Sunday, October 29th.