Photos of ex-Ghana boxer Firestick marrying white lady trigger wild reactions on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Ghana boxer, Emmanuel Sandyman popularly known as Firestick on social media reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in the United Kingdom on May 13, 2023.



Firestick who has resident of the United Kingdom allegedly got married to his girlfriend in a wedding ceremony which was attended by some Ghanaian celebs in the UK.



Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Samini was part the guests captured at the supposed ceremony.



According to one Twitter user by name Sika Official, Firestick used to be Samini’s bouncer before he left the shores of Ghana.



Since migrating to the United Kingdom, Firestick has managed to couch a niche for himself in the fashion space. The former boxer has often been critical of what some Ghanaian celebrities in wear for occasions.



Firestick was part of Ghana’s amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He fought for Ghana in the Super Heavyweight division.















JNA/KPE