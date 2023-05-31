Photos of Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion at teammate’s wedding spark dating rumors

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Dating rumors have sparked on social media after Belgian striker of Congolese descent Romelu Lukaku was spotted with American popstar Megan Thee Stallion at the wedding of his Inter Milan teammate, Lutaro Martinez.



Pictures of the two having cozy moments at the ceremony have circulated wildly on social media as fans of both the musician and footballer read meanings into them.



The rumors of the duo dating have further been heightened by an appearance of Megan Thee Stallion at an Inter Milan game on April 30.



Though the two appear to be worlds apart, they are connected by their membership of Jay Z’s Roc Nation management.



Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been single since he broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens.



Megan was dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine for over two years before breakup rumors surfaced in February after she unfollowed him on social media.



Lutaro Martinez tied the knot with Argentine model Antonela Roccuzzo at a five-star hotel in Como, Italy. Over 120 guests were said to be in attendance.



Among the attendees are fellow Argentine Emiliano Martinez and some teammates from Inter Milan.



Romelu Lukaku is due to return to Chelsea when his loan spell with Inter Milan comes to a clot after the Champions League final on June 10, 2023.



The Belgian forward will be key in Inter Milan’s quest to win the Champions League over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.





