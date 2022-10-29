Photos: GFA president, Sports Minister, legends and football fans walk for Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

As part of the preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, a large number of football supporters joined former Black Stars players and the Ghana Football Association's leadership for a walk on the Aburi hills entitled "Walk with the Legends."



The dignitaries were escorted on the steep road from Ayi Mensah to the Aburi Hills by Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, FA Vice President Mark Addo, and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang.



Participants in the walk included prominent members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), including President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.



John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah Senegal. also joined the Ghana FA boss for the walk.



There will be a Legends Dinner this evening at 6:00 pm at the Event Centre in East Legon.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The Black Stars of Ghana will play Portugal in their first game on November 24th at the Education City Stadium.



