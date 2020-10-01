Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Photos: Emotional scenes as dead Offinso juvenile footballers are laid to rest

The 8 African Vision Soccer Academy players died in an accident a week ago

The funeral service for the eight young footballers who perished in the accident at Offinso some weeks ago is currently underway.



The young footballers between the ages of 12 and 15, who played for a Colts club named Africa Vision Football Academy, met their untimely death when they returning from colts football registration exercise.



The children died after the minibus they were travelling in crashed into the Offin River.



Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, Offinso Manhene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III and other dignitaries are currently at the funeral service.



The incident sent shock waves throughout the footballing world with both FIFA and CAF paying their tribute in the aftermath of the sad accident.



There has been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth at the burial service earlier today.



See photos from the funeral grounds below:





















Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.