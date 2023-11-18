Photos: Black Stars pay tribute to fallen Raphael Dwamena before Madagascar World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, have paid tribute to late Raphael Dwamena before the kick off of their match against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon.



The two teams observed a minute of silence for the fallen 28-year-old last week who collapsed during an Albanian league match.



Some players like Nicholas Opoku and Lawrence Ati-Zigi also displayed shirts that has the inscription, “RIP Raphael Dwamena” written on them.



Today’s match venue was also the same place where the former Levante striker scored for the national team on his debut.



Raphael Dwamena had started for his club FK Egnatia in an Albanian Superliga match against KF Partizani on Saturday, November 11.



During the first half of the game, Raphael Dwamena collapsed around the 24th minute causing the medical team on standby to take emergency action.



After he was rushed to the Kavaja hospital in an ambulance, he died as a result of a heart attack.



The Ghana Football Association secured clearance from FIFA for a minute silence to be observed.



