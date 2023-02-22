Photo of Nigerian club official urinating on football pitch shocks social media users

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Shooting Stars official has been suspended for publicly urinating on the pitch ahead of the game between Shooting Stars v Akwa United on Sunday, February 19.



In a photo making rounds, the official, identified as Auwal Mohammed was capture standing in the middle of the football field as he pulled out his manhood and urinated on the pitch shortly before the match.



As the photo hit the internet, with many expressing disgust, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has fined Shooting Stars and suspended Auwal Mohammed.



The club was fined N500,000 for bringing the name of the game into disrepute and failing to control the conduct of its official at the NPFL2023.



Auwal on his part was banned for a year for his act.



The match in question ended 2-2 between Shooting Stars and Akwa United.





This one will join to say government maintenance culture is bad … who plans for this kind of maintenance? — Otunba Olakunle Fernandez✈ ???????? ???????? (@kunzak) February 20, 2023

Na wa for you oh ! You no see say na Juju the goat dey do ? — Emperor Kaash ???????????????? (@EmperorKaash) February 20, 2023

This is one of the reasons why the league doesnt have any value — Chriz (@chriztool) February 20, 2023

IMC SUSPENDS 3SC CAMP COMMANDANT



The Interim Management Committee has suspended 3SC’ Camp Commandant, Auwal Mohammed from all NPFL-related activities for one year.

The club is also fined 500k for bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of its official. pic.twitter.com/5mpNtT1Pqy — SHABI (@shabi_olumide) February 21, 2023

At the end of it, the match ended DRAW yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e4XbMrxHWl — oyedele seunfunmi (@shawn33micson) February 20, 2023

We know even win! Na 2-2 ended the match — Samuel (@seynx) February 20, 2023

This is normal in Local leagues, not only Nigeria, i wonder when we (African) will ever learn/believe that everything in football is true/pure and not juju. Out beliefs in juju is much ASF. — Badamasi ™ (@Badamasi_1) February 20, 2023