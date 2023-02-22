You are here: HomeSports2023 02 22Article 1719047

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Photo of Nigerian club official urinating on football pitch shocks social media users

A Shooting Stars official has been suspended for publicly urinating on the pitch ahead of the game between Shooting Stars v Akwa United on Sunday, February 19.

In a photo making rounds, the official, identified as Auwal Mohammed was capture standing in the middle of the football field as he pulled out his manhood and urinated on the pitch shortly before the match.

As the photo hit the internet, with many expressing disgust, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has fined Shooting Stars and suspended Auwal Mohammed.

The club was fined N500,000 for bringing the name of the game into disrepute and failing to control the conduct of its official at the NPFL2023.

Auwal on his part was banned for a year for his act.

The match in question ended 2-2 between Shooting Stars and Akwa United.



















