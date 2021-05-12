You are here: HomeSports2021 05 12Article 1258897

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Phoenix Rising star Solomon Asante earns spot in USL Championship ToTW for Week 3

Solomon Asante Solomon Asante

Ghana forward Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Championship Team of the Week after leading Phoenix Rising to big victory against Oakland Roots on matchday 3.

Phoenix Rising made it two from two games in the Western Conference - with a 3-0 win against debutants Oakland Roots on Saturday.

Asante recorded his first two goals of the season while recording two key passes, completing 26 of 33 passes overall and winning 6 of 7 duels in Phoenix’s win against Oakland Roots SC.

His overall contribution has earned him a place in the Championship’s Team of the Week.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 3

Tyler Deric, Rio Grande Valley FC

Josh Drack, LA Galaxy II

Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tacoma Defiance

Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bradley Bourgeois, FC Tulsa

Ibrahim Bancé, Real Monarchs SLC

Corben Bone, Louisville City FC

Marcus Epps, San Antonio FC

Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC

Joaquin Rivas, FC Tulsa

Steevan Dos Santos, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Justin Vom Steeg (LA), Ben Di Rosa (CHS), Emil Cuello (SA), Harry Swartz (NM), Rodrigo Lopez (RGV), Jorge Hernandez (LA), Preston Tabort Etaka (HFD)

