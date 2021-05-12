Phoenix Rising star Solomon Asante earns spot in USL Championship ToTW for Week 3

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Championship Team of the Week after leading Phoenix Rising to big victory against Oakland Roots on matchday 3.



Phoenix Rising made it two from two games in the Western Conference - with a 3-0 win against debutants Oakland Roots on Saturday.



Asante recorded his first two goals of the season while recording two key passes, completing 26 of 33 passes overall and winning 6 of 7 duels in Phoenix’s win against Oakland Roots SC.



His overall contribution has earned him a place in the Championship’s Team of the Week.



USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 3



Tyler Deric, Rio Grande Valley FC



Josh Drack, LA Galaxy II



Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tacoma Defiance



Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies



Bradley Bourgeois, FC Tulsa



Ibrahim Bancé, Real Monarchs SLC



Corben Bone, Louisville City FC



Marcus Epps, San Antonio FC



Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC



Joaquin Rivas, FC Tulsa



Steevan Dos Santos, Tampa Bay Rowdies



Bench: Justin Vom Steeg (LA), Ben Di Rosa (CHS), Emil Cuello (SA), Harry Swartz (NM), Rodrigo Lopez (RGV), Jorge Hernandez (LA), Preston Tabort Etaka (HFD)