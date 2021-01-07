Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh frustrated over lack of training with professional teams in Switzerland

Black Stars defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh

Black Stars defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh is frustrated over his inability to join a professional club.



The 29-year old shared his frustration on why he does not get to train with professionals in Switzerland but only amateurs.



Ofosu-Ayeh has stepped up in his recovery process after being on an injury lay-off for almost 20 months.



“I just want to be back on the pitch,” says Ofosu-Ayeh, who cannot understand why he doesn't get a chance to at least participate in training here."



"In Germany, I simply asked a colleague if I could train with them. He told his coach and I was allowed to take part - that was in the fourth-highest league, but they still train very professionally. And here in Switzerland, I don't even have the opportunity to train as a professional. I didn't want a contract, I didn't want any money. I would have gone anywhere.".



"I've heard that there is now a certain pressure because they have to move up. My agency offered me there. But at GC they have other plans.", he added.



The Black Stars defender currently needs more training to get back to full fitness.



He currently trains with third division side FC Bulach, Red Star in Zurich, and YF Juventus.