Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Phase 1 of Adako Jachie Training Complex to be ready in two weeks – Kotoko CEO

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has hinted that Phase 1 of Adako Jachie Training Complex will be ready within the next two weeks.



The project started in October 2020 and includes a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.



Phase 1 was originally supposed to be ready in January but the date was pushed back.



Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed to the numerous supporters who watched the first edition of “Time with the CEO” on Ceek that the project will be ready in the next two weeks.



“The first phase of the AJ complex will be completed in the next two weeks. We’re progressing, it’s left with the finishing touches,” he said.



The first phase of the project took off in October last year and is being carried out by a local construction firm, NOM Company Limited.