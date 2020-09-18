Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Persons found in "Number 12" Investigative documentary charged

Mr Kofi Manu has been charged for abuse of position

The GFA Prosecutor has began charging some individuals who were implicated in the Investigative Documentary titled “Number 12” by Tiger Eye PI.



Former Greater Accra RFA Chairman Nii Komiete Doku and Mr Kofi Manu have both been charged for Abuse of position contrary to Article 25(1) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.



They have also been charged for Bribery contrary to Article 27(1) and (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.



Both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat on or before 4:00pm or through dc@ghanafa.org.



They may however choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.



Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.



Meanwhile the GFA Prosecutor will send charge sheets to other individuals who were implicated in the investigative documentary.

