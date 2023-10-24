Persis Martha Oteng: All you need to know the Tottenham forward called up by Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

UK-based Ghanaian forward Persis Martha Oteng has been handed her maiden call-up to Ghana's female U-20 team, Black Princesses.



Martha Oteng, 17 plies her trade with the Tottenham Hotspurs U-21, and has been in stunning form for the club's youth team this campaign with three goals.



The 5'6 goal forward has been with the North London club for the last few years meaning? and played for the club's U16s during the previous seasons before a loan spell.



She spent last season on loan at London Seaward Football Club before returning to Tottenham in the summer for the 2022/23 campaign.



Oteng, who was born in the German town of Oberhausen to Ghanaian parents, is also eligible to play for England.



The Black Princesses will continue their qualification journey to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup when they face Eswatini in the third-round match.



Ghana will look to book a seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament in Columbia next year.



The team is expected to resume camping on Wednesday, October 25, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at 5:00 pm.



Ghana will face Eswatiini on Friday, November 10 in the first leg before traveling back to Ghana for the return leg on Friday, November 17.



