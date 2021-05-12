Performances of Ghanaian players in Italy

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Some Ghanaian footballers engaged in match day activities because of postponed fixtures in the Primavera 2 division.



However, Sassuolo's talented star, Justin Kumi and Atalanta's Emmanuel Gyabuua stole the spotlight for their clubs last weekend in the U17 and Primavera 1 championships.



Below is the performance of young Ghanaian footballers in Italy



Emmanuel Gyabuua continued from where he left off last week with another dominant performance for Atalanta to conclude a 2nil victory over Cagliari in the Primavera 1 division. He had a rating of 7 by Mondoprimavera.



Felix Ohene Gyan had a couple of opportunities to steal the game for AS Roma when they welcome Spal at home. Game ended in a goalless draw. Gyan scored 6.5 rating after 76 minutes of action.



Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Bologna who suffered a 0-4 defeat at home to Empoli. Mondoprimavera gave Annan 6 for his performance.



Justin Kumi scored his second goal of the season for Sassuolo when they played at home to Spezia in the U17 division. The Neroverdi won by 4-2.



His compatriot Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye was an unused substitute on the bench for Sassuolo.



Mike Aidoo was introduced to play the second 45 minutes for Chievo when they defeated Brescia 1-2 away from home.