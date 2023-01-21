Performance of the Black Galaxies shows the standard of our league - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo has said that the performance of the Black Galaxies at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria shows the standard of our domestic game.



The team has struggled at the tournament losing their opening match 2-1 to minnows and debutants Madagascar before beating Sudan 3-1 on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



Many have blamed the domestic league for being bereft of quality talent which is the reason why the team is struggling at the tournament.



The 1978 AFCON winner believes the Black Galaxies can project the local game with their performance at the ongoing tournament.



“It is an opportunity for the Black Galaxies to showcase our league to the continent. The best players have been selected for the tournament, so we want to see the quality of our league, these players should be representing us at the AFCON and World Cup in the future.”



“It is the time for the Black Galaxies to show the standard of our football in Africa. They should make sure we have something to talk about with regard to the quality of our football.”



“We are looking up to them at this tournament, well, it didn’t go on well in our first game but it doesn’t mean they are out. They still have the opportunity and I think they have to salvage the face of our football (Ghana Premier League),” he told Bryt FM in an interview.