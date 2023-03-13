Performance of Ghanaians abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Dwamena, Waris on target for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe.
Players to have scored
Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for Rijeka in their 3-1 win against Varazdin
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham
Kamaldeen Sulemana played 75 minutes for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool
Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Leeds United due to injury
Daniel Amartey saw 65 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea
Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Selhurst Park
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw against Coventry
Albert Adomah made a substitute appearance in QPR 1-0 win against Watford
Tariq Fosu played the full throttle for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 1-1 against Accrington
Kwame Poku played 90 minutes for Peterborough against Cheltenham which they lost 3-0
In English League Two, Daniel Agyei scored a brace for Crewe in their 4-3 win against Salford
Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win against Harrogate
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano
Abdul Mumin was on the bench for the losers
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 win against FC Koln
Kevin Prince Boateng was an unused substitute in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Mainz
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 67 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 2-1 against Regensburg
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 33 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 45 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 defeat to Karlsruher SC
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 80 minutes in Spezia’s 2-1 win against Inter Milan
Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win against Cremonense
Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench for Cremonense
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Ternana
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Rennes which ended in a draw
Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 4-0 win against Clermont
Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against St.Etienne
ALBANIA
Johnson Oppong lasted 70 minutes in the game for Kukesi in their 2-0 win against Bylis
Raphael Dwamena scored for Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Erzeni
Michael Agbekpornu came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Egnatia
ARMENIA
Mohammed Fatau made a brief appearance for Van in their 3-1 win against Ararat Yerevan
AUSTRIA
Ibrahim Mustapha was involved in LASK Linz 2-0 defeat to Salzburg on Sunday
Forson Amankwah was on the bench for Salzburg
Mohammed Fuseini made a brief appearance for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win against Austria Vienna
BELGIUM
Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win against St.Leige
Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge
Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk against Royale Union SG
Nathaniel Opoku saw 73 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 win against Charleroi
Enock Agyei was in action for KV Mechelen in their 1-0 win against St.Truiden
Daniel Opare was shown a straight red card in Seraing 2-0 defeat to Antwerp
BOSNIA
Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-0 defeat to Velez Mostar
Joseph Amoah saw 33 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar in their 1-0 win against Sloga Doboj
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for Rijeka in their 3-1 win against Varazdin
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to score in Anorthosis 3-1 win against Doxa
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 86 minutes for Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Omonia
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis against APOEL
Eric Boakye played in Aris Limassol 2-2 draw against Paphos
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg
Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-1 win against Frederica
EGYPT
Benjamin Bernard Boateng made a brief appearance for Smouha in their 1-0 win against Arab Contractors
ISRAEL
Richard Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for ,Maccabi Beni Raina in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Jerusalem
Ebenezer Mamatah saw 60 minutes of action for Sc Ashdod in their 2-0 win against Netanya
Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya
LATVIA
Moses Salifu was in action for BFC Daugavpils in their 1-0 defeat to Tukums 2000
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu in their 1-0 win against PDRM FC
Alexander Agyakwa saw 60 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-1 win against Penang
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Hibernians in their 3-1 defeat to Marsaxlokk
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara
Clinton Bangura played the full throttle for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-1 win against Gudja
James Arthur was in action for Gudja
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax in their 4-2 win against Heerenveen
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass was on target for Chaves in their 2-0 win against Portimonense
Moses Yaw climbed off the bench to make a cameo appearance for Arouca in their 2-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes
Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action in Rio Ave 2-1 win against Gil Vicente
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu saw 84 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 3-2 defeat to Vojvodina
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Sp.Subotica against Mladost GAT which ended in a draw
Ibrahim Tanko climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Javor against Radnik which ended in a draw
SCOTLAND
Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park in their 1-0 win against Cove Rangers in the Championship
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori played 79 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 6-1 win against Podbrezova
Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in involved in Zilina 1-0 win against Slovan Bratislava
Malik Abubakari played 45 minutes for Slovan Brastislava
SWEDEN
Ibrahim Sadiq played 62 minutes for Hacken in their 3-0 win against Norrkoping
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnie made his debut for FC Zurich in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Basel which ended in a 1-1 draw
Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel
TURKEY
Yaw Ackah and Benard Mensah were second half substitutes for Kayserispor in their 4-0 defeat to Antalyaspor
Philip Awuku played 90 minutes for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Boluspor
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful saw 23 minutes of action for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United
Emmanuel Twumasi saw 76 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC
Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle in San Jose Earthquake 1-0 win against Colorado Rapids
Lalas Abubakar saw 38 minutes of action for Colorado
In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Anderson Asiedu and Mensah Nyarko were in action for Birmingham Legion in their 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh
Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay
Mohammed Abu made a brief appearance for San Antonio FC in their 3-1 win against Oakland Roots
Elvis Amoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hartford Athletic as they lost 5-3 to Monterey Bay
Ebenezer Ackon played 90 minutes for San Diego Loyal in their 1-0 win against Detriot