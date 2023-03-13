Performance of Ghanaians abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Dwamena, Waris on target for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe.



Players to have scored



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham



Kamaldeen Sulemana played 75 minutes for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool



Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Leeds United due to injury



Daniel Amartey saw 65 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea



Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Selhurst Park



In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw against Coventry



Albert Adomah made a substitute appearance in QPR 1-0 win against Watford



Tariq Fosu played the full throttle for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 1-1 against Accrington



Kwame Poku played 90 minutes for Peterborough against Cheltenham which they lost 3-0



In English League Two, Daniel Agyei scored a brace for Crewe in their 4-3 win against Salford



Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win against Harrogate



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano



Abdul Mumin was on the bench for the losers



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 win against FC Koln



Kevin Prince Boateng was an unused substitute in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Mainz



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 67 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 2-1 against Regensburg



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 33 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 45 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 defeat to Karlsruher SC



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 80 minutes in Spezia’s 2-1 win against Inter Milan



Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win against Cremonense



Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench for Cremonense



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Ternana



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Rennes which ended in a draw



Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 4-0 win against Clermont



Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against St.Etienne



ALBANIA



Johnson Oppong lasted 70 minutes in the game for Kukesi in their 2-0 win against Bylis



Raphael Dwamena scored for Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Erzeni



Michael Agbekpornu came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Egnatia



ARMENIA



Mohammed Fatau made a brief appearance for Van in their 3-1 win against Ararat Yerevan



AUSTRIA



Ibrahim Mustapha was involved in LASK Linz 2-0 defeat to Salzburg on Sunday



Forson Amankwah was on the bench for Salzburg



Mohammed Fuseini made a brief appearance for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win against Austria Vienna



BELGIUM



Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win against St.Leige



Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge



Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk against Royale Union SG



Nathaniel Opoku saw 73 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 win against Charleroi



Enock Agyei was in action for KV Mechelen in their 1-0 win against St.Truiden



Daniel Opare was shown a straight red card in Seraing 2-0 defeat to Antwerp



BOSNIA



Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-0 defeat to Velez Mostar



Joseph Amoah saw 33 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar in their 1-0 win against Sloga Doboj



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for Rijeka in their 3-1 win against Varazdin



CYPRUS



Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to score in Anorthosis 3-1 win against Doxa



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 86 minutes for Doxa



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Omonia



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis against APOEL



Eric Boakye played in Aris Limassol 2-2 draw against Paphos



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg



Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-1 win against Frederica



EGYPT



Benjamin Bernard Boateng made a brief appearance for Smouha in their 1-0 win against Arab Contractors



ISRAEL



Richard Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for ,Maccabi Beni Raina in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Jerusalem



Ebenezer Mamatah saw 60 minutes of action for Sc Ashdod in their 2-0 win against Netanya



Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya



LATVIA



Moses Salifu was in action for BFC Daugavpils in their 1-0 defeat to Tukums 2000



MALAYASIA



Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu in their 1-0 win against PDRM FC



Alexander Agyakwa saw 60 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-1 win against Penang



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Hibernians in their 3-1 defeat to Marsaxlokk



Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara



Clinton Bangura played the full throttle for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-1 win against Gudja



James Arthur was in action for Gudja



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax in their 4-2 win against Heerenveen



PORTUGAL



Issah Abass was on target for Chaves in their 2-0 win against Portimonense



Moses Yaw climbed off the bench to make a cameo appearance for Arouca in their 2-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes



Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action in Rio Ave 2-1 win against Gil Vicente



SERBIA



Samuel Owusu saw 84 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 3-2 defeat to Vojvodina



Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Sp.Subotica against Mladost GAT which ended in a draw



Ibrahim Tanko climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Javor against Radnik which ended in a draw



SCOTLAND



Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park in their 1-0 win against Cove Rangers in the Championship



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Ofori played 79 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 6-1 win against Podbrezova



Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in involved in Zilina 1-0 win against Slovan Bratislava



Malik Abubakari played 45 minutes for Slovan Brastislava



SWEDEN



Ibrahim Sadiq played 62 minutes for Hacken in their 3-0 win against Norrkoping



SWITZERLAND



Daniel Afriyie Barnie made his debut for FC Zurich in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Basel which ended in a 1-1 draw



Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel



TURKEY



Yaw Ackah and Benard Mensah were second half substitutes for Kayserispor in their 4-0 defeat to Antalyaspor



Philip Awuku played 90 minutes for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Boluspor



USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful saw 23 minutes of action for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United



Emmanuel Twumasi saw 76 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC



Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle in San Jose Earthquake 1-0 win against Colorado Rapids



Lalas Abubakar saw 38 minutes of action for Colorado



In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Anderson Asiedu and Mensah Nyarko were in action for Birmingham Legion in their 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh



Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay



Mohammed Abu made a brief appearance for San Antonio FC in their 3-1 win against Oakland Roots



Elvis Amoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hartford Athletic as they lost 5-3 to Monterey Bay



Ebenezer Ackon played 90 minutes for San Diego Loyal in their 1-0 win against Detriot