Soccer News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Obeng, Assifiuah, Abu on target

A wrap up of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for French Ligue 2 side Pau FC in their 4-1 win over Niort on Saturday.



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Vasteras SK.



Ghana forward Samuel Obeng scored for Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo as they lost to Leganes in the La Liga 2



Francis Abu came off the bench to score the equalizer for Nordsjalland in their 1-1 draw at AC Horsens on Sunday in the Danish Super Liga.



Elvis Manu came off the bench to score for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Montana



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp saw 75 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over Fulham.



Thomas Partey played his full debut for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton against Everton



In the Championship, Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City in their 1-1 draw against Bristol City



Andy Yiadom missed Reading game against Rotherham



Albert Adomah lasted 68 minutes in the game for QPR as they were held to a draw by Birmingham



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo missed the game for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid



In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Mirandes



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo as they lost to Leganes



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Parma



Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in Fiorentina’s game against Udinese which ended 3-2



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Monza in their 2-1 defeat to Chievo



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Hannover 96 in their 3-0 win over Dusseldorf



Kelvin Ofori played no part in the game for Dusseldorf



Prince Osei Owusu played 18 minutes in the game for Paderborn



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they drew against VFL Osnabruck



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Aleksander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-0 win over Brest.



Majeed Waris played no part in the game for Strasbourg



John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz in their 2-0 win over St Etienne



Enock Kwarteng was on the bench for Bordeaux in their 2-0 win over Nimes



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 4-1 win over Niort



AUSTRIA



In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played the full throttle for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna



Sadam Sulley saw 90 minutes of action for Reid in their 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz



Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach in their 4-2 win over Admira



Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah scored his first goal of the season when WSG Swarovski Tirol shared spoils with TSV Hartberg in the Tipico Bundesliga on Sunday.



BELARUS



Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-1 win over Neman



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 45 minutes for Kortrijk in their 3-1 defeat to Anderlecht



Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven as they recorded a 2-1 win over Club Brugge



Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 3-0 defeat to Oostende



Opoku Ampomah made a brief appearance for Antwerp in their 3-2 win over Beerschot



Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for St. Truiden in their 2-0 win over St. Leige



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 14 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Montana



Elvis Manu came off the bench to score for Ludogorets in the game



CHINA



Mubarak Wakaso played 88 minutes for Jiangsu Suning in their 1-0 win over Chongqing Lifan



DENMARK



Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they held by Horsen to a 1-1 draw



Francis Abu came off the bench to score the equalizer for Nordsjalland in their 1-1 draw at AC Horsens on Sunday in the Danish Super Liga.



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes as Fremad Amager lost 3-0 to Silkeborg



David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager



Clinton Antwi saw 82 minutes of action for Esbjerg in their 2-1 win over Hobro



Frank Assiniki played no part in Koge game against Vendsyssel



HUNGARY



Abraham Frimpong was red-carded in Ferencvaros game against Ujpest as they won 2-0



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 66 minutes in the game for Wisla as they won 3-0 against Podbeskidzie



PORTUGAL



Ghana youth defender Edward Sarpong rescued Esperance de Lagos from defeat in the Portuguese third-tier on Saturday.



SWEDEN



Enock Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-0 win over Goteborg



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Vasteras SK.



Thomas Boakye featured in the game for Halmstad



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 1-0 defeat to Lugano



TURKEY



Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Konyaspor



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they recorded a 2-1 win over Genclerbirlgi



Ghanaian young striker Umar Basit scored for Ankaraspor Kulübü as they lost at home in the TFF First League.



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Emmanuel Boateng featured in Columbus Crew 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo



Samuel Tetteh lasted 55 minutes in the game for New York Red Bulls in their 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire



Lawrence Owusu played 90 minutes for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante and Kontor Owusu Ansah featured for Phoenix Rising as they won 2-1 after penalties against El Paso in the Championship playoffs semi-finals

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.