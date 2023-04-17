Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil, Abass on target, Partey's Arsenal draw

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players abroad in their respective leagues. The report is compiled by our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom who details how the players fared over the weekend.



Players to have scored.



Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 5-2 win over Anderlecht in match day 33 in the Jupiler Pro League. It was the 14th goal of the season for the Ghana winger.



Prince Kwabena Adu scored for Isloch Minsk in their 2-0 win against Belshina



Nathaniel Opoku was on the scoresheet for Leuven in their 4-0 win over Oostende



Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 6-1 win over Harju JK Laagri in the Estonia top-flight league



Issah Abass climbed off the bench to score for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Benfica



Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to get the equalizer for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Zilina



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey struggled in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham



Andre Ayew was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 79 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace



Antoine Semenyo was an unused substitute for Bournemouth in their 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham



Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City



In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading against Burnley



Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury



Albert Adomah saw 71 minutes of action for QPR in their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City



Tariq Fosu lasted 67 minutes in the game for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Luton



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton were thrashed 6-0 by Ipswich



Kwame Poku played 74 minutes for Peterborough in their 2-0 loss to Cambridge United



SPAIN



In La Liga, Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 win against Osasuna



In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa made a brief appearance for Huesca as they lost by lone goal to Andorra



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 61 minutes for Spezia against Lazio which they lost 3-0



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 20 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Perugia



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 5-2 defeat to Schalke



Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 87 minutes in Bochum 1-1 draw with Union Berlin



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 30 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Nurnberg



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 22 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 defeat to Kaiserslautern



Braydon Marvin Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost by a lone goal to Dusseldorf



Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed was shown a straight red card as Lens lost 3-1 to PSG



Alidu Seidu was shown a red card in Clermont 2-1 win over Angers



Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Starsbourg in their 3-1 win over AC Ajaccio



In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao played the full throttle for Metz in their 3-0 win over Bordeaux



Godwin Kobby Bentil came on as substitute for Niort against Valenciennes which ended in a draw



Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens against Guingamp as they lost 3-1



ALBANIA



Abu Danlad was in action for Bylis in their 2-2 draw against Teuta



Raphael Dwamena and Michael Agbekpornu were involved in KF Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana



AUSTRIA



Augustine Boakye climbed of the bench to play eight minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win over A.Lustenau



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 5-2 win over Anderlecht



Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht



Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-1 win over St.Truiden



Nathaniel Opoku was on the scoresheet for Leuven in their 4-0 win over Oostende



David Atanga climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Oostende



BELARUS



Prince Kwabena Adu scored for Isloch Minsk in their 2-0 win against Belshina



Fard Ibrahim saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Belshin



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Arda



CHINA



Abdul Aziz Yakubu played 45 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns as they lost 2-0 to Shanghai Port



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 73 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Hajduk Split



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 6-1 win over Harju JK Laagri



FINLAND



Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS game against KTP which ended in a draw



Mohammed Umar saw 90 minutes of acton for Ilves in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku



Edmund Arko-Mensah was involved in Honka’s game against SJK which ended in a draw



Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK



Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were in action for VPS as they lost 1-0 to HJK



ISRAEL



Zakaria Mugeeze played in Ashdod 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv



Richard Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 2-1 win against Nes Tziona



LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong saw 80 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai as they lost 2-0 to Siauliai FA



MALTA



Jacob Nii Martey Akrong saw 45 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 5-0 win over Zebbug



MOLDOVA



Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in post for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-1 win over Milsami



SAUDI ARABIA



Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 1-0 win over Al-Hilal



SCOTLAND



Malachi Boateng was involved in Queen’s Parj 1-0 win over Hamilton



PORTUGAL



Issah Abass climbed off the bench to score for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Benfica



Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for Rio Ave against Casa Pia which ended in a 1-1 draw



ROMANIA



Emmanuel Yeboah made a brief appearance for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Sepsi SF.Gheorghe



Baba Alhassan was in action for Hermannstadt in their 2-0 win over Mioveni



RUSSIA



Joel Fameyeh played 29 minutes for Rubin Kazan in their 3-0 win over Shinnik Yaroslavl



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to get the equalizer for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Zilina



Ghanaian trio Samuel Gidi, Haqi Addo, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina



Malik Abubakari saw 21 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-0 win over Banska Bystrica



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo both featured in Elfsborg’s 5-0 win over Brommapojkarna



Benjamin Acquah played 61 minutes for Helsingborg against Vasteras which they lost 6-1



Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to Brage



Emmanunel Agyeman Duah played 45 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna against Oster which they lost 3-1



Nathaniel Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Hammarby in their 2-0 defeat to AIK



Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were in action for Halmstad in their 2-0 win against Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Daniel Afriyie Barnie played seven minutes for Zurich in their 4-1 defeat to Luzern



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Winterthur



Kasim Adams and Emmanuel Essiam played in FC Basel 1-1 draw against Young Boys



TURKEY



Ghanaian trio, Bernard Mensah, Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah Lawreh were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 6-0 to Galatasaray



Musah Mohammed helped Bodrumspor to a 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor



Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor



Isaac Cofie featured in Sivasspor 1-0 defeat to Giresunspor







USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful played 90 minutes in Charlotte 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids



Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution



Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng enjoyed some game time with New England Revolution



Jonathan Mensah lasted 88 minutes in the game for San Jose Earthquakes in their 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City



In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa as they lost 2-1 to Charleston



Ghanaian trio Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 3-0 defeat to Loudoun



Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC against Detriot



Illal Osumanu played the full throttle for Pittsburgh in their 2-0 win against Rio Grande



Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande V



Solomon Asante climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Indy Eleven against Orange County SC which ended in a 1-0 defeat