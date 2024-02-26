Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Jordan, Mensah, Bukari on target for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana Soccer Net reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe. The reports indicate minutes played and performance stats on the monitored players below.
Players to have scored.
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.
Jordan Ayew scored and assisted in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win against Burnley
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal for Hamburg against Elversberg
Ghana winger Osman Bukari netted his 6th league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade win
Aziz scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 3-3 draw against Sporting CP
Godsway Donyoh scored to help Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem
Musah Mohammed scored for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 loss to Corum
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 60 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Everton
Jordan Ayew scored and assisted in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win against Burnley
Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City
In Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play in Southampton’s 2-1 loss to Millwall
Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds United
In League One, Kwame Poku was in action for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United
Andy Yiadom saw 65 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-2 loss to Shrewsbury
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams climbed off the bench to play in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 loss to Betis
Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 12 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Udinese
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal for Hamburger against Elversberg
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Mohammed Salisu registered an assist for Monaco in their 3-2 win over Lens
Andre Ayew saw 90 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 2-1 loss to Reims
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against PSG
Ernest Nuamah saw minutes of action for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Metz
Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite his sides 1-0 loss to Nantes
In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu played the full throttle for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Bastia
Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Troyes in their 2-1 loss to Dunkerque
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Partizani
Alfred Mensah saw 13 minutes of action for Partizani
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-0 defeat to A.Klagenfurt
Augustine Boakye saw 83 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK
AZERBAIJAN
Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was in action for Araz in their 3-0 loss to Zira
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge’s 2-0 win over Eupen
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as a substitute
Nathaniel Opoku saw 65 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against RWDM
Joselpho Barnes was involved in St. Truiden 1-0 win over Westerlo
Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Charleroi
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene was in action for Levski Sofia in their 4-0 win over Arda
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 75 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 loss to Gorcia
CYPRUS
Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas in their 2-1 win over Karmiotissa
Alex Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to AEL Limassol
Benson Anang saw 90 minutes of action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-1 draw against Nea Salamis
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis
Cletus Nombil saw 32 minutes of action for Zlin as they lost 3-0 to Plzen
EGYPT
Ghanaian duo Moro Salifu and Benjamin Boateng were involved in Al Ittihad’s game against National Bank Egypt which ended in a draw
Issahaku Yakubu and Yaw Annor were involved in action for National Bank Egypt
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh scored to help Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem
Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Netanya against Beitar Jerusalem which ended in a draw
MALTA
Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, and Frank Boateng were involved in Sirens 4-0 loss to Gzira
Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira
Stephen Akomeah was in action for Gudja in their 4-0 loss to Santa Lucia
Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk 2-0 win over Valletta
Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s game against Hamrun
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun
Edward Sarpong saw 40 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Mosta
PORTUGAL
Aziz scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 3-3 draw against Sporting CP
Lawrence Ofori saw 83 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Farense
SAUDI ARABIA
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.
SERBIA
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.
Leonard Owusu was involved in Partizan in their 2-1 win over Radnik
Sadick Abubakar lasted 83 minutes in the game for Radnik
Edmund Addo was in action for Radnicki Nis in their 3-0 win over IMT Novi Beograd
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in Trencin’s 2-0 loss to Slovan Brastislava
Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova against Dun.Streda which ended in a draw
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Banska Bystrica
Samuel Gidi saw 29 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnie was in action for FC Zurich in their 2-0 loss to Lugano
Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Lausanne Ouchy
TURKEY
In Superlig, Daniel Amartey made a brief appearance for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Istanbulspor AS
Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep
Alex Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa
Isaac Donkor was shown a red card in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 loss to Eyupspor
Musah Mohammed scored for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 loss to Corum
USA
In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 87 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 1-0 win over Atlanta United
Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution 3-1 loss to DC United
Kwadwo Opoku was involved in CF Montreal’s game against Orlando City which ended in a draw
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes